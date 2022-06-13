Prayagraj violence: Group of advocates file plea in HC against demolition of Javed Mohammad’s house

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: In the wake of the ongoing vacations in the court, a letter petition has been filed before Allahabad High Court against the demolition of the house of Javed Mohammad alias Javed Pump, the alleged mastermind of the protests after Friday namaz in Prayagraj.

The protests against the ‘blasphemous’ statement of former BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma over Prophet Mohammad during a debate on a TV channel had turned violent.

The letter petition, filed and e-mailed on June 12, has been addressed to the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. It has been filed by KK Roy, a HC advocate and signed by with five other advocates belonging to an association of lawyers — Zila Adhivakta Sangh. The signatories of the petition are Mohammad Saeed Siddiqui, Rajvendra Singh, Prabal Pratap, Ravindra Singh and others.

In the petition, it has been claimed that the demolition of Javed Mohammad’s house is against the law as the property does not belong to him but is owned by his wife Praveen Fatima. The petition claims that Parveen had received the property as a gift from her parents even before her marriage.

In fact, the Prayagraj Development Authority bulldozed the property spread over 1,500 sq ft claiming that the map of the house was not passed by it and hence the construction was illegal.

In the petition, it has been claimed that Javed Mohammad was arrested on June 10 in connection with an FIR lodged against him at Khuldabad police station in Prayagraj district and the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) decided to bulldoze his house situated in JK Ashiyana, Kareli locality of Prayagraj.

“Since Javed has no ownership over the land and house, the attempt to demolish that house will be against the basic principle of law and grave injustice to his wife and children,” says the petition.

“To justify the act of demolition, the PDA has pasted a notice on the wall of the house of Parveen Fatima on June 11, 2022. However, a back date of issuance of the notice was mentioned thereon. The notice was never received either by Javed Mohammad or his wife Parveen Fatima”, the petition alleged.

Meanwhile, according to a senior PDA official, the house was built without getting its map passed by the PDA. For this, Javed Mohammad was issued a notice on May 10 and was told to present his side on May 24. On the given date, neither Javed nor his lawyer turned up. No document was presented as well, and hence on May 25, demolition orders were issued," he said.