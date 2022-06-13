Prophet remarks row: Jamiat moves SC against demolitions in UP; 333 arrested so far for June 10 violence

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind filed two fresh pleas in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that no further demolitions are carried out in the State without following due process and such exercise is done only after adequate notice.

The organisation had earlier filed the plea on the issue of demolition of buildings in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital.

The fresh applications said that subsequent to the last hearing in the matter some new developments have taken place that require the attention of this Court.

"Some objectionable and offensive remarks were made by two political leaders a few days ago which led to communal tension in numerous parts of the country. Following the remarks of the two political leaders, a bandh was called for by a group of people in the district of Kanpur in protest."

"On the day of the protest, a scuffle broke out between the Hindu and Muslim religious community, and stone-pelting took place between the two communities. That after the violence in Kanpur, a number of persons in authority have stated in the media that the properties of suspects/accused would be confiscated and demolished. Even the Chief Minister of the state has said in the media that the houses of accused persons would be razed using bulldozers," one of the pleas said.

The plea alleged that the adoption of such extra-legal measures is clearly in violation of the principles of natural justice, especially when the apex court is hearing the present matter.

"It is pertinent to note that in the present matter this Hon'ble Court ordered the stay of demolitions that were being carried out as a punitive measure in Northwest Delhi in similar circumstances. Hence, considering that the captioned matter is currently pending before this Hon'ble Court, restoring such measures is even more alarming."

"That demolition exercise of any nature must be carried out strictly in accordance with applicable laws, and only after due notice and opportunity of hearing to each of the affected persons – as mandated by this Court," the plea said.

"Issue directions to the State of Uttar Pradesh that no precipitative action be taken in Kanpur District against the residential or commercial property of any accused in any criminal proceedings as an extra-legal punitive measure," the plea said referring to the June 3 incident of violence in Kanpur.

The organisation has also sought directions to the State of Uttar Pradesh to ensure that any demolition exercise of any nature must be carried out strictly in accordance with applicable laws, and only after due notice and opportunity of hearing are given to each of the affected persons.

The top court had earlier issued notice to the Centre and others on the issue of demolition of buildings in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind that claimed that buildings of Muslim riots accused are being razed.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 333 people from eight districts of the state in connection with the June 10 violence triggered by the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by a former BJP spokesperson.

Several cities of Uttar Pradesh witnessed stone pelting and violence on June 10 after protests against now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad spun out of control.

Sharma made the remarks during a TV debate.

In a statement issued here, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said 333 people have been arrested from eight districts of the state and 13 FIRs registered in this regard in nine districts.

"Ninety-two people have been arrested in Prayagraj, 81 in Saharanpur, 51 in Hathras, 41 in Ambedkar Nagar, 40 in Moradabad, 17 in Firozabad, six in Aligarh and five in Jalaun," he said.

Of the 13 cases, three have been registered in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, and one each in Firozabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Moradabad, Hathras, Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri and Jalaun, the ADG said.

On June 10, mobs pelted police with stones during the violence in Prayagraj and Saharanpur.

In Prayagraj, a mob set on fire a few motorcycles and carts, and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle.

Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the protesters and restore peace.

A policeman was injured in the violence, according to officials.

In Saharanpur, protesters shouted slogans against Sharma and demanded the death sentence for her.

There were protests in Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow as well.

The row over the remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated last week as several Muslim countries denounced them, prompting the BJP to suspend Sharma.

(With PTI Inputs)