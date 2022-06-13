STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi quizzed by ED for 2.5 hours, to return for questioning after lunch break 

Rahul Gandhi is expected to join the questioning again and resume the recording of his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Published: 13th June 2022 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for ED office amid protests by party workers, after being summoned for questioning in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper after the MP reached the agency's headquarters here accompanied by a battery of party leaders and supporters.

After his questioning for about two-and-a-half hours, he was allowed to leave for lunch around 2:10 pm, they said.

Gandhi, 51, is expected to join the questioning again and resume the recording of his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Protest ED
