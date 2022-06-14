STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drugs case: Actor Siddhanth Kapoor quizzed by police on Tuesday

The actor and the four others who were arrested were released on station bail late on Monday. "They will appear before police as and when called", a police official said.

Published: 14th June 2022 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 07:10 PM

Siddhanth Kapoor

Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Bollywood actor and assistant director Siddhanth Kapoor, who was held on charges of consuming drugs and later released on bail on Monday night, was subjected to questioning on Tuesday.

The actor along with four others who were arrested was released on station bail late on Monday. "They will appear before the police as and when called," a police official said.

The son of actor Shakti Kapoor and brother of Shraddha Kapoor, detained by police on Sunday night at a five-star hotel on MG Road during an alleged rave party, was questioned by police on Tuesday. "Only Siddhanth is questioned; others will come one by one," the official said.

The five accused have been booked under section 20A and 22B of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The police had uncovered drug abuse in a section of the Kannada film industry in 2020.

They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.

