ED quizzes Rahul for 2nd consecutive day in National Herald money-laundering case

Published: 14th June 2022 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi sit on dharna at AICC office premises, before leave to ED office for questioning in the National Herald case, in New Delhi. (Photo| EPS/ Shekhar)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED on Tuesday for the second consecutive day of questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case.

Gandhi (51) arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi with his "Z+" category CRPF security escort even as police personnel were deployed in huge numbers and section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed around the agency's office just like Monday.

Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress MP from Wayanad spent over 10 hours at the federal agency's office on Monday, where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Officials said as Gandhi's questioning could not be completed on Monday, he was summoned again on Tuesday. While agency sources informed that Gandhi recorded his statement and checked its transcript minutely, Congress leaders said the investigators took multiple breaks during his questioning.

ALSO READ: Congress workers protest against ED notice to Sonia and Rahul

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi with party leaders Bhupesh Singh Bahgel, Ashok Gehlot, KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi at the AICC headquarters. (Photo | PTI)

Gandhi's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently admitted to a hospital here due to Covid-related issues, has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23. Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies.

