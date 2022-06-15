Prayagraj clashes: Police release pics of 40 accused; posters may be put up in city

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Prayagraj Police have released pictures of around 40 protestors who were allegedly involved in stone pelting and vandalism in Kareli on June 10. during protests against ex-BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

As per Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar, the photographs were picked up from CCTV footage and video clips which went viral on social media. He confirmed that so far 95 protestors were arrested.

The police sources claimed that posters of the 40 accused would also be put up at various junctions of the city to enable local residents to identify them and help the police administration with their arrest. So far, 353 people have been arrested far from eight districts in connection with the June 10 violence.

According to sources, the pictures depicted the men on two-wheelers, who were also seen covering their faces. While releasing the photographs, the police authorities asked the rioters to surrender, threatening them with property confiscation.

The SSP said that in order to avert a repeat of the June 10 violence, adequate police force was deployed in sensitive areas across the city.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj district administration removed around 30 truckloads of bricks and stones from Atala, Kareli, and adjoining localities of the city – the region which had witnessed violent protests on June 10 - to prevent them from being used during future riots.

The police authorities also made it clear that they would consider involvement of minors and people with no mentions in previous police records separately from those who played key roles in organising and inciting violence. “There could be people, especially minors, who could have fallen victim to incitement and thereby indulged in stone pelting. We want people to trust us that no innocent would be booked or harassed unnecessarily", the SSP said.

Those arrested include 95 from Prayagraj, 84 from Saharanpur, 55 from Hathras, 41 from Ambedkarnagar, 40 from Moradabad, 20 from Firozabad, seven from Lakhimpur Kheri, six from Aligarh, and five from Jalaun.

Police have registered 13 FIRs in nine districts, of which three have been filed in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, and one each in Firozabad, Hathras, Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ambedkarnagar, Moradabad, and Jalaun, said sources.

