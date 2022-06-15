STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Presidential polls: Mamata pitches for Gopal Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah after Pawar opts out

Leaders of 17 parties which include Congress, Samajwadi Party, NCP, DMK, RJD and the Left attended the meeting. SAD, AAP, TRS, BJD skipped it.

Published: 15th June 2022 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee

Opposition leaders at the end of the meet that Mamata convened.(Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata has proposed the names of Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi as the Opposition's Presidential candidates on a day when she convened a meeting of leaders from 17 parties.

Her suggestion came after NCP chief Sharad Pawar declined the offer to contest for the highest post in the land saying he "still has an active political innings to play".

The New Indian Express had reported that Pawar was plumping for his long-time friend Farooq instead. The report had also mentioned that the Left was keen on fielding former Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's grandson. Gopal Gandhi had dropped out last time after the Congress fielded Meira Kumar, and may or may not agree this time around.

On being asked about the presidential election race, Gopal Gandhi told news agency PTI, "It is too premature to comment on it." Abdullah has not commented about this development so far.

At present, the ruling NDA has about half the votes of the electoral college. With the possible support of fence-sitters such as BJD, AIADMK and YSRCP, the NDA candidate should sail through.

ALSO READ | Sharad Pawar refused to be Opposition's Presidential nominee, says Yechury after meet

The crucial meeting of Opposition parties to build consensus on fielding a joint candidate saw leaders of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, NCP, DMK, RJD and the Left parties in attendance, while the AAP, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Odisha's ruling BJD skipped it.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) too skipped the meeting at the Constitution Club in the national capital.

Leaders of Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), National Conference, PDP, JD(S), RSP, IUML, RLD and the JMM were also the meeting, which took place on a day when the nomination for the Presidential election began.

Apart from Pawar, NCP leader Praful Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala of the Congress, HD Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S), Akhilesh Yadav of the SP, Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP, Omar Abdullah of the National Conference were among the prominent leaders in the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Presidential polls Mamata Banerjee President of India
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp