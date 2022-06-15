STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman constable on duty thrown off moving train in Bihar, condition serious

Another constable said that she was thrown off the moving train when she offered resistance to miscreants who were escaping with valuables of some passengers.

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

PATNA: A woman constable was thrown off from a moving train in Bihar's Katihar rail district on Wednesday. She has been admitted to Katihar Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The victim, identified as Arti Kumari, told the police that she was pushed off by some miscreants from the Samastipur-Katihar passenger train near outer signal of Katihar railway junction in early hours of Wednesday.

Arti, a native of Nalanda district in Bihar, was spotted lying near the track and rushed to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to Katihar Medical College and Hospital as her condition was stated to be serious.

The injured cop told the government railway police officials that four miscreants tried to snatch her mobile phone and purse she was carrying with her. “When I resisted their bid, they pushed me off from the moving train,” she added.

She was on duty on the passenger train when the incident took place. Another constable said that she was thrown off the moving train when she offered resistance to miscreants who were escaping with valuables of some passengers. She got her legs fractured in the process.

When contacted, Ravindra Kumar, station house officer of Katihar GRP, said that the police would first record the statement of the injured constable and then an FIR would be lodged. “Efforts are on to trace the miscreants,” he said.

However, the incident led to a dispute between the district police officials and those from the GRP over their jurisdiction. “The area falls under the jurisdiction of the GRP and not under limit of the district police,” an officer posted at Katihar police station said.

