Several 'good things' done by government get caught in colour of politics, says PM Modi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Centre has taken unprecedented steps to solve the problems of Delhi-NCR while modernising its infrastructure.

He further said that the Centre is working relentlessly to have state-of-the-art facilities and exhibition halls for world-class events in the capital of the country. "It is the misfortune of our country that many good things and things done with good purpose get caught in the colour of politics," he said.

He was addressing after inaugurating the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project in New Delhi on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, "Today Delhi has got a very beautiful gift of modern infrastructure from the central government. It was not easy to prepare the Integrated Transit Corridor in such a short span of time. The roads, around which the corridor is built is one of the busiest roads in Delhi."

"Pragati Maidan was built to showcase India's progress decades ago. The potential and strength of India have changed since then. The needs have increased manifold, but Pragati Maidan has not progressed much. The Centre is working relentlessly to have state-of-the-art facilities, exhibition halls for world-class events in the capital of the country," he said.

Emphasising on the obstacles that come in the way of development projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that there is no dearth of people in the country who approach the judiciary and obstruct the progress of such projects.

He said the corridor will ensure ease of living by helping save time and cost for commuters in a big way.

"In the last 8 years, the Centre has taken unprecedented efforts to solve the problems of Delhi-NCR and the metro service has been increased from 193 km to 400 km," said PM Modi.

ALSO READ | PM Modi inaugurates Delhi's Pragati Maidan corridor project

"This project (Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor) had to undergo several obstacles including Covid. And then there is no dearth of people in our country who knock on the Judiciary's door and disrupt the progress of such projects but we made it through," stated Prime Minister.

PM Modi said he also had the opportunity to inaugurate the Defense Complex last year.

"It is the misfortune of our country that many good things and things done with good purpose get caught in the colour of politics."

Referring to the Gatishakti master plan, Prime Minister said the plan was created to ensure that no project gets delayed and departments work in harmony with complete knowledge of the developments.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Integrated Transit Corridor project is an integral part of the Pragati Maidan Redevelopment Project. The Integrated Transit Corridor project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore, entirely funded by the central government.

It is aimed to provide hassle-free and smooth access to the new world-class exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan, thereby facilitating easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes being held at Pragati Maidan, said the PMO release.

Further, it will ensure hassle-free vehicular movement, helping save time and cost for commuters in a big way. It is part of the overarching vision of the government to ensure ease of living for people through transforming urban infrastructure.

The main tunnel connects Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan. The six-lane divided tunnel has multiple purposes, including access to the huge basement parking of Pragati Maidan. A unique component of the Tunnel is that two cross tunnels below the main tunnel road have been constructed in order to facilitate the movement of the traffic from either side of the parking lot.

It is equipped with the latest global standard facilities for smooth movement of traffic such as smart fire management, modern ventilation and automated drainage, digitally controlled CCTV and a public announcement system inside the tunnel. This long-awaited Tunnel will serve as an alternative route to Bhairon Marg, which is running much beyond its carrying capacity and is expected to take more than half of the traffic load of Bhairon Marg.

Along with the tunnel, there will be six underpasses - four on Mathura Road, one on Bhairon Marg and one at the intersection of Ring Road and Bhairon Marg.