Uttar Pradesh jail inmate clears Class 10 Board exams, bags first division

Manoj Yadav who was awarded capital punishment for the murder of a child was one of the four inmates who applied for the exams.

Published: 19th June 2022 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A 30-year-old inmate lodged in Shahajahanpur jail cleared Class 10th UP board exams bagging first division, a police official said on Sunday.

Manoj Yadav was awarded capital punishment by a Sessions Court in November 2021 in the murder of a five-year-old in 2015.

Superintendent of Shahajahanpur Jail BD Pandey told PTI, that Yadav, a resident of Kalan area of the district, scored 64 per cent marks in the board examination.

The results of Class 10th and Class 12th UP board exams were declared on June 19. 

Yadav an inmate of quiet demeanour was awarded the capital punishment a few months after he applied for class 10th examination, police official said.

"Yadav left studies for over a month and isolated himself after he was awarded the capital punishment. Our staff noticed this and with involvement of counsellors, he was encouraged to concentrate on his studies," Pandey said.

With efforts from jail staff and personal involvement of the Superintendent, Yadav began his studies again and was able to clear the exams with flying colours. He was one of the four inmates to apply for the exams.

One more inmate has scored passing marks, the Jail Superintendent said. "He was elated when we told him about the result. This will certainly help him to stay positive and spend his energy in positive things till the time his punishment is commuted," he said.

Over 1600 inmates are currently lodged in Shahajahanpur jail. A total of 163 inmates lodged in various prisons of the state cleared the board examination conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

