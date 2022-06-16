STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala SSLC results 2022: UP boy overcomes language barrier, scores highest grade in all subjects

Ashad Hasim, a student of Darul Uloom VHSS at Kaloor, talks to TNIE about how he started improving his scores in Malayalam despite speaking only Hindi.

Kerala SSLC topper Ashad Hasim with sister sister Falak Bano, who scored A+ in five subjects.

KOCHI: Hard work and perseverance paid for a 16-year-old boy who triumphed over the language barrier to score A+ in all subjects in SSLC examinations. Ashad Hasim, a student of Darul Uloom VHSS at Kaloor, hails from a family that migrated to Kerala from Uttar Pradesh seeking better education prospects for the children. And their gamble paid off.

“My parents, Mohammed Hasim and Mahjabeen Bano, came to Kerala from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh after I was born. They wanted to come to a place that would provide us with ample opportunity to study and achieve our dreams,” said Ashad who wants to be a doctor.  

“My achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the help provided by my teachers. Right from the start of my educational journey, my teachers have been my anchor. They went all out to help me tide over the language barrier that made it very difficult for me to learn Malayalam,” said Ashad who speaks only Hindi at home. “In the junior classes, I used to score very badly in Malayalam though my marks in all other subjects were 38-39 out of 40,” he said.

“I wanted to overcome this obstacle and decided to concentrate on scoring better in Malayalam. Gradually, my scores improved and for my model examinations in Class X, I was able to score 38 and 37 out of 40,” he added.

Ashad, whose father Mohammed earns a living as a butcher, said, “When it comes to studies, my parents never held me back. They have been encouraging both me and my sister to achieve our goals.” Ashad’s sister Falak Bano too cleared SSLC exams but couldn’t bag the perfect score of full A+. “She scored A+ in five subjects,” said Ashad who will opt for the science stream in Plus-One.

