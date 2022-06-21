18,000 poor children denied admission in Delhi private schools: Child Rights Panel

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Highlighting that in the past two years, around 18,000 children under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category have not been provided admission to private schools in the national capital, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed the Delhi government to take immediate legal action to ensure uninterrupted education of the concerned children.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, the commission said that they had received various complaints regarding the denial of admission to children belonging to the EWS category by private Delhi schools. This was done despite the children being selected in the lottery system under the RTE Act, 2009.

Taking cognizance of the complaints about the delay in admission, the commission summoned the dealing officer from the Directorate of Education virtually.

“During summon hearing, it has come to light that in the academic year 2021-2022 approximate seats allotted for admission of EWS category children in Delhi private schools were 40,000 wherein admission has been given to 28,000 children. Further, in the academic year 2022-2023, approximate seats allotted for admission of EWS category children in Delhi private schools were 33,000, wherein admission has been given to around 27,000 children,” said commission chairperson Priyank Kanoongo in his letter.

Only 33,000 seats have been allotted in the academic year 2022-23 as against the 40,000 seats for the academic year 2021-22; evidently, 7,000 seats are yet to be allocated for admission of EWS category children by the Directorate of Education in the current academic year. The number is substantially ghastly, Kanoongo said in his letter.

“Prima facie, in the past two years, around 18,000 children have not been provided admission in Delhi under the EWS category even after allotment by the Directorate of Education,” the letter said.

Stressing that fee and compulsory education is the basic constitutional right of any child, Kanoongo said immediate orders should be issued to the appropriate authorities.

He added that the commission should also be informed about the action taken within seven days of issuing the letter.

The letter also said that the commission should be apprised of any pending sub-judice matters related to the issue so that the commission can intervene and be a party in the cases.