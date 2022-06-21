STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

18,000 poor children denied admission in Delhi private schools: Child Rights Panel

Prima facie, in the past two years, around 18,000 children have not been provided admission in Delhi under the EWS category even after allotment by the Directorate of Education.

Published: 21st June 2022 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Image meant for representational purposes only. (File | EPS)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Highlighting that in the past two years, around 18,000 children under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category have not been provided admission to private schools in the national capital, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed the Delhi government to take immediate legal action to ensure uninterrupted education of the concerned children.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, the commission said that they had received various complaints regarding the denial of admission to children belonging to the EWS category by private Delhi schools. This was done despite the children being selected in the lottery system under the RTE Act, 2009.

Taking cognizance of the complaints about the delay in admission, the commission summoned the dealing officer from the Directorate of Education virtually.

“During summon hearing, it has come to light that in the academic year 2021-2022 approximate seats allotted for admission of EWS category children in Delhi private schools were 40,000 wherein admission has been given to 28,000 children. Further, in the academic year 2022-2023, approximate seats allotted for admission of EWS category children in Delhi private schools were 33,000, wherein admission has been given to around 27,000 children,” said commission chairperson Priyank Kanoongo in his letter.

Only 33,000 seats have been allotted in the academic year 2022-23 as against the 40,000 seats for the academic year 2021-22; evidently, 7,000 seats are yet to be allocated for admission of EWS category children by the Directorate of Education in the current academic year. The number is substantially ghastly, Kanoongo said in his letter.

“Prima facie, in the past two years, around 18,000 children have not been provided admission in Delhi under the EWS category even after allotment by the Directorate of Education,” the letter said.

ALSO READWhere do RTE students go when schools shut?

Stressing that fee and compulsory education is the basic constitutional right of any child, Kanoongo said immediate orders should be issued to the appropriate authorities.

He added that the commission should also be informed about the action taken within seven days of issuing the letter. 

The letter also said that the commission should be apprised of any pending sub-judice matters related to the issue so that the commission can intervene and be a party in the cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCPCR Economically Weaker Section private schools Priyank Kanoongo
India Matters
Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik.
Agnipath: Four-year tenure not good enough, says Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)
Thackery govt in trouble: Minister Shinde in Gujrat hotel along with 20 Sena MLAs
Allaka Kedareswara Rao
After 24 years’ wait & uncertainty, Kedareswara Rao lands a govt job!
BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)
Setback to SP as cleric-led outfit backs Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp