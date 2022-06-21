STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In Karnataka, PM Modi hard-sells reform amid nationwide Agnipath protests

The streams for which candidates can apply include General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass.

Published: 21st June 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of railway and road projects. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: Apparently alluding to the ongoing protests against the short-term Agnipath military recruitment scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said any reform may seem unpleasant temporarily, but in the long term it would benefit the country.

In his address at Kommaghatta where he laid the foundation stone for Bengaluru’s Suburban Rail and other infrastructure projects, Modi said, “The path of startup and innovation is not the one with ease, and taking the country on this path for the last eight years was also not easy. Several decisions and reforms may be unpleasant temporarily, but with time their benefits can be experienced by the country.” He did not mention Agnipath explicitly. With the government firm on executing the scheme, the Army on Monday issued its first notification on Agnipath.

It made online registration mandatory for all candidates, using the Army’s website www.joinindianarmy. nic.in to do so. The registration window will open in July. The streams for which candidates can apply include General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (aviation/ ammunition examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass.

Railways cancels more than 600 trains

Anticipating trouble amid a call for Bharat Bandh, more than 600 trains were cancelled — 223 mail and express trains and 379 passengers trains — on Monday following nationwide protests against Agnipath.

