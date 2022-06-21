Yoga is now becoming way of life, says PM Modi on International Yoga Day 

By Online Desk

Yoga brings peace to our nation and the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he led the International Yoga Day celebrations from the iconic Mysure Palace in Karnataka.

“Yoga is today forming the basis of international cooperation. Yoga is no longer a part of life. It's becoming a way of life,” he underlined.

"This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness. Millions of people with inner peace will create an environment of global peace. That is how yoga can connect the people and countries, and how yoga can become a problem solver for all of us," PM Modi added.

The main event of the eighth International Yoga Day began at the Mysuru Palace premises in Karnataka, with thousands of people who joined him.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and "Rajmata" Pramoda Devi, were among those present.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on 21st June every year. The theme for this year's Yoga day is "Yoga for Humanity".

On Monday, PM Modi launched a slew of development projects, worth Rs 30K crore.