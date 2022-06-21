STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yoga is now becoming way of life, says PM Modi on International Yoga Day 

"That is how yoga can connect the people and countries, and how yoga can become a problem solver for all of us," he said on International Yoga Day celebrations from Mysure Palace.

Published: 21st June 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga at the main event of the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga at the Mysore Palace. (Photo | Udayashankar S, EPS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga at the main event of the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga at the Mysore Palace. (Photo | Udayashankar S, EPS)

By Online Desk

Yoga brings peace to our nation and the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he led the International Yoga Day celebrations from the iconic Mysure Palace in Karnataka.

“Yoga is today forming the basis of international cooperation. Yoga is no longer a part of life. It's becoming a way of life,” he underlined.

"This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness. Millions of people with inner peace will create an environment of global peace. That is how yoga can connect the people and countries, and how yoga can become a problem solver for all of us," PM Modi added.

ALSO READ | In Karnataka, PM Modi hard-sells reform amid nationwide Agnipath stir

The main event of the eighth International Yoga Day began at the Mysuru Palace premises in Karnataka, with thousands of people who joined him. 

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and "Rajmata" Pramoda Devi, were among those present.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on 21st June every year. The theme for this year's Yoga day is "Yoga for Humanity".

ALSO READ | PM Modi bats for ‘double engine’ govt in Karnataka

On Monday, PM Modi launched a slew of development projects, worth Rs 30K crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Narendra Modi International Yoga Day Karnataka
India Matters
Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik.
Agnipath: Four-year tenure not good enough, says Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)
Thackery govt in trouble: Minister Shinde in Gujrat hotel along with 20 Sena MLAs
Allaka Kedareswara Rao
After 24 years’ wait & uncertainty, Kedareswara Rao lands a govt job!
BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)
Setback to SP as cleric-led outfit backs Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp