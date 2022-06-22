STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre accords Z+ security cover to NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu

The armed squad took over the security of Murmu, 64, early Wednesday morning, a senior officer told PTI.

Published: 22nd June 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu

Former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has accorded a Z+ security cover of CRPF commandos to the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, officials said on Wednesday.

The armed squad took over the security of Murmu, 64, early Wednesday morning, a senior officer said.

ALSO READ | From remote Mayurbhanj to Raisina Hill: A tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu

BJP president J P Nadda announced the candidature of Murmu, a party leader from Odisha who served as Jharkhand governor, at a press conference on Monday night following a meeting of the party's parliamentary board, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

Officials said soon after this announcement, the Union home ministry directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to deploy its VIP security protection team to take charge of Murmu's security.

