STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Some people 'spreading anarchy' to 'remove' PM Narendra Modi: Ramdev on Agnipath protests

Addressing a yoga event at Delhi University, Ramdev said that there should be yoga in politics, but there should be no politics in yoga.

Published: 22nd June 2022 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Terming protests against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme as "meaningless politics", yoga guru Swami Ramdev on Wednesday alleged that a few people are "spreading anarchy" in the country to "remove" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah from power.

Addressing a yoga event at Delhi University, Ramdev said that there should be yoga in politics, but there should be no politics in yoga.

"If they (protesters) had done yoga, they wouldn't have resorted to arson. They should also perform yoga. It (protests against Agnipath) is a meaningless politics. Basically, a few people are running an agenda to spread anarchy in the country. They want to spread anarchy to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah from power," he said.

ALSO READ| Veerappa Moily slams govt for 'Agnipath' scheme, says it will result in 'flood of unemployed' youth

The Agnipath scheme, announced by the Centre on June 14, proposes to recruit soldiers into the armed forces on a short-term contractual basis. The scheme envisages retiring 75 per cent of the recruits after four years of service without pension and health benefits, but with a payout package of nearly Rs 11.70 lakh.

Following the announcement, violent protests broke out in several parts of the country. Ramdev was the chief guest on the second day of Yoga Week organized by the University of Delhi to commemorate the 8th International Day of Yoga.

Union Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was also present with him as a special guest. The programme was presided over by DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh. "Yoga should be in politics also, but politics should not be in yoga," Ramdev said.

ALSO READ| Agnipath stir: Protestors to shell out for damages to public properties

Explaining yoga, Ramdev said that yoga is self-discipline and self-motivation, and it has many dimensions with self-analysis. Being physically and mentally fit and keeping your mind, thoughts and emotions under control is yoga, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Meghwal said asanas, pranayam and meditation are complete yoga which feeds the main four organs of the body. "This eliminates negative thoughts and brings excellence. The meaning of yoga is to unite the mind, intellect and soul. When this addition is completed, then yoga takes place according to the Indian system," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramdev Baba Ramdev Agnipath protests Narendra Modi Anarchy
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp