STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Veerappa Moily slams govt for 'Agnipath' scheme, says it will result in 'flood of unemployed' youth

In a statement, Moily alleged that the scheme is one of "exploiting the youth of this nation" and will "impinge" upon the professionalism, operational capabilities and combativeness of armed forces.

Published: 22nd June 2022 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily. (Photo | PTI)

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Attacking the government over the Agnipath scheme, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Wednesday said that after a four-year stint, the 'Agniveers' will remain devoid of the status of ex-servicemen with "no skills" transferable to civil life.

The former Union minister also said the recently launched military recruitment scheme will lead to a scenario under which there will be a "flood of unemployed youths" thrown into the market.

In a statement, Moily alleged that the scheme is one of "exploiting the youth of this nation" and will "impinge" upon the professionalism, operational capabilities and combativeness of the armed forces.

He said the scheme has been announced without any serious study. Moily alleged that the scheme seems to be motivated by political considerations instead of being based on the considered view of the defence experts or Armed Forces.

"The professionalism, integrity and sovereignty of the nation is being compromised. Can we afford to compromise the above just to save budgetary allotment to the armed forces. It is preposterous and dangerous to achieve political objective through armed forces," Moily said.

"It is again nightmarish to think of such off-the-cuff schemes like demonetisation. Measures such as demonetisation caused irreparable damage to the MSMEs and unorganised labourers. Similar irreparable damage is likely to be caused by the Agnipath scheme," he said.

All you need to know about Agnipath scheme

The Agniveers will be "devoid of the status of ex-servicemen with no skills transferable to civil life", he said.

"It is quite attractive to hear the voices of corporations prompted by government offering rehabilitation to the Agniveers. Has this been done to hundreds of ex-servicemen who are in the waiting? Existing quotas of ex-servicemen in various government departments are yet to be filled," Moily said.

ALSO READ | BJP trying to create armed cadre base through 'Agnipath' scheme: Mamata

Several parts of the country witnessed protests after the announcement of the scheme that seeks to recruit youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agnipath Agniveer Veerappa Moily Military recruitment scheme
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp