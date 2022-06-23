STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra crisis: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma's stopover at Guwahati hotel raises eyebrows

Sangma clarified that his visit to Guwahati's Radisson Blu hotel was for having lunch as it is located along the way to the city's Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport from Shillong.

Published: 23rd June 2022 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma. (File | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Speculation is rife over the sudden stopover of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma here at a hotel where Maharahstra's rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and some independent legislators are camping.

Even though Sangma clarified that his visit to Guwahati's Radisson Blu hotel was for having lunch as it is located along the way to the city's Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport from Shillong, the timing of his visit raised eyebrows.

ALSO READ| 'We stand by CM Uddhav Thackeray': NCP to support crisis-hit MVA

Sources pointed out that Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance and the BJP a part of his government in Meghalaya. He is a close friend of several top BJP leaders, including saffron party's chief ministers.

However, it is well-known that the Meghalaya chief minister's father, PA Sangma was a close associate of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, who along with the senior Sangma and Tariq Anwar had raised the issue of Congress president Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin and they were expelled from the Congress in late 1990s.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF MAHARASHTRA'S POLITICAL CRISIS

Pawar, the late Sangma and Anwar had subsequently formed the NCP in 1999. Conrad Sangma's sister Agatha was a minister in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh from the NCP quota. The NCP is now part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, whose survival is now at stake following the revolt by the Shiv Sena MLAs who are camping at the hotel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Conrad Sangma Meghalaya CM Maharashtra crisis Shiv Sena Shiv Sena rebels Guwahati guwahati Sena MLAs Eknath Shinde
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp