Maharashtra political crisis: Rebel leader Eknath Shinde turns down Uddhav Thackeray's CM post offer

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Estranged Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde turned down Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's offer to become the chief minister in the latter's place. Sources said that Uddhav-led Maha Vikas Aghadi decided to play the resort by doing so.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Uddhav on Wednesday evening with NCP state president Jayant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule and state housing minister Jitendra Ahwad at Varsha bungalow. In the meeting, it was decided that since the chief minister's post comes in Shiv Sena's quota, Shinde can be offered the post of chief minister while Uddhav remains as party president.

Shinde said that he has taken this decision for the larger interest of the party and that there is no compromise with Hindutva ideology. "I am a true follower of Balasaheb Thackeray and his Hindutva ideology.,' he said.

Meanwhile, Uddhav met all people who work at chief minister's official residence 'Varsha' and told them to take care. before leaving for his family home 'Matoshree' in Mumbai's Kalanagar.