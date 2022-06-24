STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Droupadi Murmu files nomination papers for presidential election

Murmu, if elected, will be the first tribal president and the second woman in the post.

Published: 24th June 2022 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Droupadi_Murmu_Parliament

NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu arrives at Parliament House ahead of filing her nomination papers, in New Delhi, on June 24, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led NDA's nominee Droupadi Murmu on Friday filed her nomination papers for the July 18 presidential election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over the set of papers to Returning Officer P C Mody.

Murmu was also accompanied by union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, BJP president J P Nadda and several chief ministers including Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, B S Bommai, Bhupendra Patel, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh.

Besides the NDA leaders, YSR Congress' V Vijaysai Reddy and BJD leader Sasmit Patra, who are not part of the alliance, were also in Parliament to back her nomination.

AIADMK leader O Paneerselvam and M Thambidurai, JD-U's Rajiv Ranjan Singh also reached Parliament early. Every set of nomination has to have 50 proposers and 50 seconders among elected representatives.

Murmu, if elected, will be the first tribal president and the second woman in the post. She will also be the youngest president ever, second only to N Sanjeeva Reddy, who was a few days elder to her when he became the President.

READ HERE | From remote Mayurbhanj to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu

