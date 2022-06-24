STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra man writes to Governor, demands to be made acting CM

Shrikant Gadale, a resident of Dahifal (Wadmauli) in Kej tehsil, has written a letter to the governor and has submitted the same at the district collector's office.

Published: 24th June 2022 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only.(Pexels)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: In the midst of the political turmoil in Maharashtra, a man from Beed district has written to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking that he be made the acting chief minister of the state.

The Shiv Sena-led MVA dispensation is currently facing a survival crisis due to a rebellion by Sena minister Eknath Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati along with 37 Sena legislators and 10 independents.

Shrikant Gadale, a resident of Dahifal (Wadmauli) in Kej tehsil, has written a letter to the governor and has submitted the same at the district collector's office.

Gadale in his letter claimed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had neglected the problems of common people and farmers are not being helped in the state.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE COVERAGE HERE

"I have been in politics and social life for 10 to 12 years and have worked for the problems of farmers and poor people. Due to environmental disasters, the state is facing losses. It was expected that the government would give immediate relief, but help was not given," Gadale wrote.

Gadale urged the governor to appoint him as the acting chief minister and give him a chance. He further said that he would address the problems of employment, farmers, agriculture labourers and sugarcane cutters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra turmoil Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Uddhav Thackeray Eknath Shinde
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp