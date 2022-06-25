Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde met Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis in Gujarat on Friday: Sources

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: While the BJP is said to be distancing themselves from Maharashtra minister's Eknath Shinde rebellion, terming it as internal matter of Shiv Sena, it has now been reported that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis had a confidential meeting in Vadodara with Shinde late Friday night.

According to highly placed sources, Fadnavis was seen at Mumbai airport on Friday night taking a flight to Gujarat and it is believed that Shinde, who left Guwahati's Blue Radisson Hotel where all rebels are campled, had met Shah to discuss their further strategy and solve the crisis.

"The rebel camp wasn't expecting the party to disqualify them as MLAs for defacation, as they will be in trouble if the disqualifaction is a succes. The Assembly deputy speaker has also called them for an hearing to the disqualification notice and if all of them come together, then a solution can be brought opon to keep the flock together," said a source requesting anonymity.

"Even during Chagan Bhujbal's revolt against Shiv Sena, initially 18 MLAs had rebelled but in reality only 11 were left. Beside, when Narayan Rane left Shiv Sena, that time also same issue happen. Shinde is worried about repeating the same history and that will jeopardise both his political career and BJP's dream of coming back to power in Maharashtra," the source added.

He said that Shinde had asked the BJP to find out the solutions for this crisis. "It has been five days since the rebel MLAs are outside Maharashtra. Their restlessness is increasing due to insecurity and protests against them in their respective constituencies by Shiv Sainiks. If there is any delay in government formation, then things can slip out of their hand," he said.

"While such operations have to be carried out quickly, this is taking more time and it can damage to such an extent that the fight is likely to dragged to court and state assembly only. Therefore, Shinde asked for Shah and other leader's immediate intervention and hence, the Vadodara meeting was arranged," he added. Fadnavis, who also attended this high level meeting, wasn't not available for a comment.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that six rebel ministers will be sacked from Uddhav Thackeray's ministry and gave a '24 hour ultimatum' to come back and meet the chief minister to whom they can put forth their demands.

"Our government follows laws. Therefore, it will take little time but the ministers and MLAs who cheated us will face the public music. The legal team is working over and within 24 hours, we will see the result," Raut said.These rebel ministers include Eknath Shinde, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandepan Bhumars besides Bacchu Kadu.

Sources said that Thackeray will write to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari demanding sacking of the said ministers.

Earlier today, Shinde alleged that the security of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and that of their family members was removed. "If something happens with them, then this Aghadi government including the chief minister and home minister will be held responsible," he said.

However, home minister Dilip Walse Patil denied the report that no such decision of removing security has been taken and in fact looking at the present political situation, the security has been provided.