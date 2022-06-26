STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tripura CM Manik Saha wins crucial bypoll from Bardowali by 6,104 votes

The Tripura Chief Minister termed it as a victory of the BJP workers while adding that he had expected the vote margin to be higher.

Published: 26th June 2022 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

maniksaha-bypoll

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha flashes the victory sign after his lead during the counting of votes of the Tripura Assembly bypolls, in Agartala, on June 26, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha won the by-election from the Town Bardowali seat by a margin of 6,104 on Sunday, as per the Election Commission.

The chief minister, a BJP candidate, secured 17,181 votes, which is 51. 63 per cent of the total votes polled. His nearest rival Asish Kumar Saha of the Congress bagged 11,077 votes or 33. 29 per cent of the total votes.

The Left Front was at the third spot as Forward Bloc candidate Raghunath Sarkar secured 3,376 votes (10. 15 per cent).

"The people who voted for me, I thank them. This is the victory of BJP workers. I expected the margin to be a bit more. However, the results prove the understanding between the CPI(M) and Congress. We will work accordingly in the future, but people did not take this understanding in a good way," the chief minister told reporters.

"We have seen post-poll violence for many years, so we have urged the people to stay away from such a thing. People's trust is the main factor, and we have to see they don't face any problems. I would also request the opposition parties to maintain peace," he added.

ALSO READ | Tripura Congress by-poll candidate Sudip Roy Barman attacked 'with bricks'

Manik Saha, a Rajya Sabha MP, was appointed the chief minister of the state last month after then CM Biplab Deb's sudden resignation. He had to win this by-election to continue as the chief minister. He will now resign as an MP after being elected to the assembly, as per the rules.

The bypoll was held in the Town Bardowali seat after Asish Kumar Saha resigned as a BJP MLA and joined the Congress in February.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tripura bypolls Bardowali Manik Saha Tripura byelection
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp