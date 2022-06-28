STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tailor murder: Union Home Ministry dispatches team of anti-terror agency NIA to Udaipur 

Two men slit the throat of the tailor and posted a video on social media where they claimed that they are avenging an insult to Islam.

Locals protest after miscreants beheaded a man for supporting Nupur Sharma in social media post. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday night dispatched a team of investigators of the anti-terror probe agency NIA to Rajasthan's Udaipur in the wake of killing of a tailor there, officials said.

This triggered communal tension in the Rajasthan city with a curfew being imposed.

A team of the National Investigation Agency has been sent to Udaipur, officials said here.

The case is likely to be handed over to the NIA for probe after registration of a case under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Prima-facie it looks like a terror attack, an official said on condition of anonymity.

The men who allegedly carried out the daylight murder and posted videos online admitting to the crime were taken into custody by police.

In a video clip, one of the purported assailants declared that they had beheaded the man and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

Indirectly, the assailants referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

