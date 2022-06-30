Udaipur violence: Jharkhand Police put on high alert; asked to strictly monitor social media

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Jharkhand police has been put on high alert in the wake of the incident which took place in Udaipur in Rajasthan on Tuesday. According to senior police officials in the State Government, all SPs have been directed to keep a close eye on social media and take quick action if they come across any objectionable post which might disturb the social harmony of the state.

According to police sources, there were inputs that some religious organizations were planning to organise a march in Ranchi, which might create social disharmony in the State. Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations) AV Homkar informed that all the SPs have been asked to keep a close eye on social media.

“All the districts have been put on alert mode….. all SPs have been directed to keep a close eye on the social media and if they come across any objectionable post or any other post which may possibly create disharmony in the society, must ensure immediate preventive action,” said Homkar.

Besides deployment of additional police force, special arrangements will be made for religious places as many of the religious places were targeted during violence which took place in Ranchi on June 10.

Notably, an altercation had taken place between Police and an unruly crowd, which went violent on June 10 while protesting against the controversial statement given by senior BJP leader Nupur Sharma against the Prophet Muhammad. Police had to resort to firing and apply lathi-charge in order to disperse the crowd, killing two of the agitators while over a dozen others received bullet injuries.