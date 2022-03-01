Bihar NDA leaders decry Telangana Congress chief's 'Bihar batch jibe'

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: After Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, it's now the turn of Telangana Congress chief and MP Revanth Reddy who made a controversial statement about the residents of Bihar.

While addressing workers of the party in Secunderabad on Monday, Reddy said that the IAS officers from Bihar were given key posts in Telangana.

“The Bihar batch is virtually ruling Telangana,” Reddy was quoted as saying. The 'Bihar batch' jibe has evoked a sharp reaction from the ruling NDA in Bihar.

Taking a swipe at Reddy's remarks, a senior JD-U leader and water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said the Congress leader's statement reflected his hatred for the region that has contributed enormously to the bureaucracy and nation-building.

ALSO READ | 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Amid efforts to unite non-BJP parties, KCR leaves for Delhi

Reacting to Reddy's statement, BJP Other Backward Morcha (OBC) national general secretary Nikhil Anand said, “The regional bias of the Congress has come to surface. We seek apology from the senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Wadra on the issue.”

The BJP spokesperson said the Congress didn't like the people of Bihar. That's why earlier Punjab chief minister had made a controversial statement about residents of Bihar at an election rally in that state recently.

The leaders of the state Congress avoided media for obvious reasons. Notably, Telangana Congress chief cited the names of chief secretary Somesh Kumar, Municipal Administration Secretary Arvind Kumar, another IAS officer Sandeep Sultania, Irrigation Secretary Rajat Kumar and in-charge of DGP and IPS Anjani Kumar all hail from Bihar.

Earlier Punjab chief minister Channi's 'Bhaiye remarks' had stirred up a controversy in political circles.