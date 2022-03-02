STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Second Indian student dies in war-torn Ukraine after suffering from brain stroke

22-year-old Chandan Jindal from Barnala in Punjab had gone to Ukraine four years ago to do his MBBS degree

Published: 02nd March 2022 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Indian student Chandan Jindal

Indian student Chandan Jindal (Photo| Twitter)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Chandan Jindal, a fourth year MBBS student from Barnala in Punjab, died in Ukraine on Wednesday after suffering from an ischemic stroke. He is the second Indian student to die in the war-torn country.

Sources close to the family said that Chandan, 22, who was studying at Vinnytsia National Pyrogov Memorial Medical University at Vinnytsia in Ukraine suffered from a stroke on February 2 as he had a clot in the brain. He was admitted to a hospital there and operated upon on February 4 after consent from his family.

His father Shisan Kumar Jindal recently retired as chief pharmacist from Barnala civil hospital and he along with his brother Krishan Gopal reached Ukraine on February 7 to take care of Chandan. While his uncle returned home on Tuesday, his father is still at Vinnytsia in Ukraine. The family back home got the tragic news that he breathed his last earlier in the day. His father has written to the Union government to make arrangements for bringing back his body.

ALSO READ: Ukraine crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia says 6 flights to bring back over 1,200 Indians from Bucharest on Wednesday

Chandan's uncle Dheeraj Kumar Daddahoor said, "His father Shishan Jindal is still stuck in Ukraine and we are in touch with senior functionaries in the Union government including Meenakshi Lekhi, the Union minister of state for external affairs, and he is expected to come back shortly as the arrangements in this regard are being made. While it will take some time for the body of Chandan arrive here as paperwork is being done, the government is fully supporting the family," he said.

Dheeraj said, "Earlier, an air ambulance was arranged to airlift Chandan from Vinnytsia in Ukraine but the doctors there refused as he was critical and on the ventilator, so the plan to airlift him was dropped due to his medical condition."

Chandan had gone to Ukraine four years ago to do his MBBS degree and has an elder sister who is married.

Meanwhile, Barnala Deputy Commissioner Kumar Saurav Raj said, "We have written to the higher authorities to take up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs to make quick arrangements to bring back the body of Chandan and to evacuate
his father."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine crisis
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp