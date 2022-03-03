STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Hindus, Muslims, Christians fought for country's freedom, RSS did not: Tejashwi Yadav tears into Sangh Parivar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tore into the RSS in the Bihar Assembly on Wednesday for creating unrest in the society.

By Online Desk

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tore into the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the Bihar Assembly on Wednesday for creating unrest in the society.

The Leader of Opposition said, "During the freedom struggle, people of all religions - Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists - were fighting for the country but RSS did not. This institution does not believe in our tricolor flag. Hence, it has not hosted even once in its headquarters in Nagpur. Lal Krishna Advani, who is having RSS ideology, came to Bihar to achieve his communal goal and Lalu Prasad Yadav not only destroyed his goal but arrested him as well. We are the army of Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar...no one has the power to withdraw voting rights from Muslims."

Tejashwi also slammed BJP leader Hari Bhushan Thakur, who advocated withdrawing voting rights from Muslims.

He further said, "A leader of BJP (Hari Bhushan Thakur) advocated withdrawing voting rights from Muslim people. If that would be possible, leaders like Shahnawaz Hussain and Chief Secretary Amir Subhani will lose the voting rights. I worked under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the RJD-JD-U coalition government... he said that the RSS is an extremely dangerous institution and I am quoting his statement. It is extremely shocking that Nitish Kumar is not condemning the statement of that BJP MLA. Is he not powerful enough to ask his alliance partner to sack that leader responsible for giving a statement against the unity and sovereignty of the country?"

The young leader came obviously well prepared for taking part in the debate on Motion of Thanks on the Governor's address, which he sought to dismiss as "for most part, a mere repetition of what this government has been saying for many years".

Armed with newspaper clippings, Tejashwi read out excerpts to highlight the mutual differences between the chief minister's JD(U) and the BJP, its senior alliance partner.

"It is a circus in which there is no compatibility, cooperation or coordination. Though there is agreement on corruption, loot and plunder," he alleged.

(With Inputs From PTI)

