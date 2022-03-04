'JDU MLAs are in touch with us': RJD says Nitish govt will fall after UP poll results

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Describing the government in Bihar as a mere ‘political arrangement’, RJD Rajya Sabha MP and party's national spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha said the RJD-led Mahagatvandhan (Grand Alliance) government will be formed this month as the Nitish Kumar-led government would fall.

Jha claimed that the change of power in Bihar will happen soon after the results of the assembly elections of UP and four other states. “There is a gap of only 7 MLAs between the RJD-led coalition and the NDA in governance and a good number of JDU MLAs are in constant touch with the RJD for making a change in the state."

“There is no government in Bihar. It is just a political arrangement after Nitish Kumar and his allies managed to hijack the people’s mandate in the last assembly elections,” Jha alleged.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Jha said that the results of assembly elections of five states will give a new direction to the country’s opposition which will take on the BJP’s arbitrary political hegemony in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“I am confident that the coalition (Mahagatvandhan) government under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav will return in the state with the support of a good number of JDU MLAs, who are against Nitish Kumar’s compromise with the BJP. They want to bring this change”, Jha claimed. He further said that compromise in politics has a limit and Nitish Kumar has crossed the limits for the sake of just remaining in power.

“Bihar is being badly misgoverned now. This government is incapable of developing the state and has failed to provide jobs,” Jha said.