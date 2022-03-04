No front has been formed yet, says KCR after meeting Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, after a thorough discussion with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at his residence over the political developments taking place in the country, said that the current government at the Centre is not working properly.

Talking to the media persons after the meeting in Ranchi, KCR said that strong efforts must be made to bring this country forward by giving it a new direction, which has already started. KCR believed that even after 75 years of Independence, India did not develop on expected lines and hence it remained backward as compared to several other Asian Countries.

“Today also, the government (Modi govt) is not being run properly. We are making efforts to make it right which is also a responsibility of every Indian,” said KCR. A discussion also took place on the issue with CM Hemant Soren, he added.

“Therefore, we are very clear that strong efforts must be made to bring this Country forward by giving it a new direction, which has already started. Discussion for which is still on,” said KCR. He, however, cleared that this is not a front against any particular party or organization.

KCR informed that he is in contact with several other political parties and organizations in the Country. Once they sit together, then only a direction would be chalked out whether to form a separate front or something else.

“I must make it clear that no front has been formed so far. What shape it will get, would be known only after a meeting is held with other political leaders,” said the Telangana Chief Minister.

According to KCR, he is also talking to several other political leaders all over the country so that they can meet together somewhere and take a decision on the further line of action for giving a new direction to this Country. A thorough discussion will be taking place to find out how this Country could be taken forward by giving it a new direction, he said.

KCR reiterated that they are making efforts to make a new India that would be far better than the current one and intend to develop it multiple times more than what it is witnessing today.

“Something new needs to be done. What is that new thing, is yet to be decided,” Telangana CM said.

Earlier before the meeting, KCR also gave an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the family members of jawans – Kundan Kant Ojha and Ganesh Hansda from Jharkhand who were martyred at Galwan Valley in a standoff with Chinese troops in 2020.

The Telangana Chief Minister also met JMM Chief Shibu Soren and took his blessings. Rao was accompanied by his daughter and senior party leader K Kavitha, Minister V Srinivas Goud, MP J Santosh Kumar and State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Vinod Kumar.