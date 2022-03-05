STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar woman 'gangraped' by husband, his friends in Kolkata

A woman hailing from Bihar has been allegedly gangraped by her husband and two of his friends in Kolkata's Cossipore area.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A woman hailing from Bihar has been allegedly gangraped by her husband and two of his friends in Kolkata's Cossipore area, police said on Saturday.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, police has arrested the trio, a senior officer said.

The woman, who is in her early thirties, had come to the city for medical treatment, he said.

As per the woman's complaint, the incident took place in her aunt's residence on Thursday night when her husband and his two friends were drinking liquor.

"In an inebriated condition, her husband's two friends forced themselves on her in front of her husband, who also raped her afterwards," the police officer said.

She has undergone a medical examination, and the report is awaited, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

