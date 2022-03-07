STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Britain urges India to pressure Russia to stop Ukraine war

Raab hope that both India and China could leverage their close ties with Russia to pressuree Putin to end the conflict.

Published: 07th March 2022 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Deputy PM of the United Kingdom Dominic Raab (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Deputy PM of the United Kingdom, Dominic Raab, has urged India and China to increase diplomatic pressure on Russia to stop the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"China has got a job here. They've got to step up as well - this is a permanent member of the (UN) Security Council, and India as well. We need to expand the diplomatic pressure," Raab said while speaking to the British media.

Both India and China have refrained from condemning Russia and both have close ties. Raab hope that both India and China could leverage their close ties with Russia to pressurise Putin to end the conflict.

ALSO READ | PM Modi speaks to Putin; seeks safe evacuation of Indians from Ukraine's Sumy at earliest

Raab also labelled Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons as rhetoric and brinkmanship. Meanwhile, Britain will seek to speed up its sanctions process via new legislation designed to allow ministers to tighten restrictions on Russian businesses and wealthy individuals.

The Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill is being pushed through Parliament next week as Britain tries to punish those with links to President Putin, in response to his invasion of Ukraine.

"Punishing sanctions are meaningless until properly implemented and these changes will allow us to pursue Putin’s allies in the UK with the full backing of the law, beyond doubt or legal challenge," UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine war Dominic Raab Russian invasion
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp