CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will produce former chief executive of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramakrishna in the local Special court of CBI cases seeking custodial remand of her in connection with the multi crores market manipulation-cum-irregularities case of NSE, lodged against her and others with the agency.

She was finally taken into custody by the CBI after questioning her for last a couple of days during which her replies were found unsatisfactory.

CBI sources on Monday morning said that she would be taken on custodial remand with the permission of the concerned court. Earlier, the CBI Spl court had rejected the plea for anticipatory bail and expressed displeasure over the lackadaisical attitude of the agency working on the case.

Prior to her arrest, Anand Subramanian-The former Group Operating Officer and the closest to Chitra Ramakrishna was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the NSE colocation matter.

CBI sources also said that the days of Anand Subramanian ended on Sunday, so the CBI will also produce him in the Special court seeking the second remand of Anand Subramanian on Monday apart from producing Chitra Ramakrishna.

Both are accused of complicity in committing grave irregularities in the market manipulation and trading as well as passing confidential information to outsiders including one who continued in communication with Chitra Ramakrishna with a pseudo-identity called"Himalayan Yogi".