NSE co-location scam: Court extends Anand Subramanian's remand in CBI custody till March 9

Subramanian was arrested by the CBI from a location in Chennai on February 24

Published: 07th March 2022 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 02:30 PM

Anand Subramanian

Anand Subramanian had been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Court, CBI Cases, at New Delhi extended the custodial remand of former group operating officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange Anand Subramanian till March 9 on the request of the CBI on Monday.

The duration of Subramanian’s first custodial remand expired on Sunday after which he was produced before the concerned court with a request to extend his custodial remand further in connection with the multi-crore scam related to the National Stick Exchange as co-accused.

He was arrested by the CBI from a location in Chennai on February 24 midnight after being questioned by the agency officials for a couple of days. He was sent to CBI custody till March 6. Now, he will continue under CBI remand till March 9 on the order of the Special Court, CBI cases. SEBI has also slapped a fine of Rs 3 crore on him.

As per available information, Subramanian was appointed as the Chief Strategic Advisor of the NSE and continued in this post from 2013 to 2015. Thereafter, he was promoted to the post of Group Operating Officer and advisor to the then chief executive officer Chitra Ramakrishna and continued till 2016.

