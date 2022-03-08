On Women's Day, Railways runs Vande Bharat train with all-female crew 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways on Tuesday celebrated International Women’s Day by operating the semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express with an all-women crew between Delhi and Varanasi.

In other parts of the country too, the Indian Railways celebrated the day with various women-centric activities. According to official sources, the Gundla Ponchapally railway station in Telangana under the South Central Railway was declared as an “All Women Station” on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Netaji Express train was operated by women railway employees between Tudnla and Prayagraj. The 13236 Jaynagar Intercity express under the Samastipur division and the 03611 Patna-Sasaram passenger train under the Danapur division of Esat Central Railway in Bihar were also run by all women-crew.

In Jharkhand's Dhanbad, the 03602 Dhanbad-Sindari passenger train was run by a woman loco pilot while other duties on-board were also handled by women employees.

The Indian Railways has around 1 lakh women employees and the number is gradually increasing year by year.

Be it known that there are five railway stations including the Mutanga railway station have only women staffers. Mutanga railway station has the credit of becoming the first such railway station of under the Central Railway in Mumbai with only women staffers.

The Railways also runs four trains named after the country’s famous women figures. They are Sanghamitra Express, named after the daughter of great emperor Ashoka, the Amarpali Express, named after legendry dancer and Buddhist nun Amarpali, the Amrita Express, named after Mata Amritanandamayi and Rani Chennammma Express, named after the Rani Chennamma of Kittur who had fought against the British rule.

