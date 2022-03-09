2022 Assembly elections: Parties prepare for vote counting day, open to post-poll alliances

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of counting of votes on Thursday, both the BJP and the Congress are preparing for all possible scenarios, especially in Goa and Uttarakhand, where the exit polls have shown it to be a close finish.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday met PM Narendra Modi, while the Congress has deputed its Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar for any crisis management, if required, after declaration of results. He has been tasked with keeping the flock together and taking quick decisions if there is a hung verdict.

Both parties are looking at the option of seeking support from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Independents if they fall short of the majority mark of 21 in the 40-member Assembly.

In 2017, the MGP had lent support to the BJP after the results, but this time it contested in alliance with the TMC. In 2017, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party but failed to form government as BJP acted swiftly and forged alliances with MGP, GFP and Independents.

"All options are being considered and plans are already in place for possible alliances in Goa. Senior leadership will hold a series of meetings and decisions will be taken based on the situation in each state," said a Congress leader.

In Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda will be the Congress crisis managers even as CM Pushkar Singh Dhami exuded confidence that BJP's performance would exceed projections.

Despite exit polls giving full majority to AAP in Punjab, the Congress has sent Ajay Maken as observer along with Pawan Khera. For Manipur, the party has appointed Chhattisgarh minister TS Singhdeo and senior leaders Mukul Wasnik and Vincent Pala as observers.

Congress' trusted crisis manager

Shivakumar was sent to Rajasthan during the crisis following Sachin Pilot’s rebellion. He had also prevented poaching of Karnataka MLAs in 2018, forcing CM BS Yeddyurappa to resign ahead of the floor test