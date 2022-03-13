Modi for all possible efforts to bring back mortal remains of Karnataka student killed in Ukraine

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while charing over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Sunday directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, who died in Kharkiv.

The meeting was convened to review India’s security preparedness, and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

Modi was briefed on the latest developments and different aspects of India’s security preparedness in the border areas as well as in the maritime and air domain. He was also briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, along with some citizens of India’s neighbouring countries, from Ukraine.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, 21, from Chalageri village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district of Karnataka was doing medicine at Kharkiv National Medical University. He was killed in a shell attack on the morning of March 1. Naveen's father had asked the Centre to bring back his son's body as early as possible.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed that Naveen's body has been located and is in a mortuary. The CM also said that the body has been embalmed.