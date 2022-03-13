STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Modi for all possible efforts to bring back mortal remains of Karnataka student killed in Ukraine

The meeting was convened to review India’s security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Published: 13th March 2022 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while charing over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Sunday directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, who died in Kharkiv.

The meeting was convened to review India’s security preparedness, and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

Modi was briefed on the latest developments and different aspects of India’s security preparedness in the border areas as well as in the maritime and air domain. He was also briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, along with some citizens of India’s neighbouring countries, from Ukraine.

ALSO READ | Indian student from Haveri district in Karnataka killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, 21, from Chalageri village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district of Karnataka was doing medicine at Kharkiv National Medical University. He was killed in a shell attack on the morning of March 1. Naveen's father had asked the Centre to bring back his son's body as early as possible.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed that Naveen's body has been located and is in a mortuary. The CM also said that the body has been embalmed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi CCS meeting Naveen Shekharappa Kharkiv
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp