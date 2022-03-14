STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Newly-elected Manipur MLAs take oath, no official word yet on CM candidate

The names of incumbent Singh, senior minister Thongam Biswajit and seven-time MLA Konthoujam Govindas are doing the rounds.

Published: 14th March 2022 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh taking oath as an MLA. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The newly-elected MLAs of Manipur took oath as members of the Assembly on Monday.

BJP MLA and Protem speaker S Rajen Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs.

“I’m privileged and honoured to have (been) sworn in as a Member of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly at the Assembly Hall in Imphal today,” caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who submitted his resignation letter as CM to Governor La Ganesan two days ago, tweeted.

ALSO READ | Manipur: Former allies keen to realign with BJP

Meanwhile, there is still no official word on the next CM candidate. The names of incumbent Singh, senior minister Thongam Biswajit and seven-time MLA Konthoujam Govindas are doing the rounds.

The BJP had secured majority by winning 32 of the state’s 60 seats, followed by National People’s Party seven, Janata Dal (United) six, Congress five, Naga People’s Front five, Kuki People’s Alliance two besides three Independents.

The term of the outgoing Assembly expires on March 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp