Newly-elected Manipur MLAs take oath, no official word yet on CM candidate

GUWAHATI: The newly-elected MLAs of Manipur took oath as members of the Assembly on Monday.

BJP MLA and Protem speaker S Rajen Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs.

“I’m privileged and honoured to have (been) sworn in as a Member of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly at the Assembly Hall in Imphal today,” caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who submitted his resignation letter as CM to Governor La Ganesan two days ago, tweeted.

Meanwhile, there is still no official word on the next CM candidate. The names of incumbent Singh, senior minister Thongam Biswajit and seven-time MLA Konthoujam Govindas are doing the rounds.

The BJP had secured majority by winning 32 of the state’s 60 seats, followed by National People’s Party seven, Janata Dal (United) six, Congress five, Naga People’s Front five, Kuki People’s Alliance two besides three Independents.

The term of the outgoing Assembly expires on March 19.