With rise in temperature, Bihar reports more cases of acute encephalitis syndrome among kids

Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, East Champaran and Samastipur in north Bihar have been identified as worst-affected by the AES.

Children showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome undergo treatment at a hospital in Muzaffarpur. (File | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) has started taking its toll on children in Bihar following the rise in temperature which is considered conducive for the spread of the viral disease. Two children with symptoms of AES have been admitted to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur in the last three days.

"The reports of the fresh cases of suspected AES are awaited. They have been admitted to the preventive intensive care unit ward and are under close observation of a senior doctor of the hospital," said Dr Gopal Shanker Sahani, head of paediatrics department of SKMCH.

The SKMCH has already earmarked 100 beds for AES patients. On Monday, the hospital released a roaster of 30 doctors to deal with the AES cases, which have started being reported with the rise in summer temperature. 

Also, special training has been imparted to two doctors each for the AES-affected districts. Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, East Champaran and Samastipur in north Bihar have been identified as worst-affected by the AES. Five blocks - Minapur, Kanti, Musahari, Kudhani and Bochaha - in Muzaffarpur had earlier recorded maximum AES cases.

Nodal officer Satish Kumar said preparations were made in advance to deal with the AES, which severely affects children in the age group of six months to 15 years during summer. "All the health facilities in the AES-hit areas have been put on alert," he added.

In 2021, 11 out of 51 AES-affected children admitted to the SKMCH had died. In 2019, altogether 164 children had died due to AES in Muzaffarpur and its surrounding districts. Blistering heat and humidity are considered favourable for the virus. The authorities have already started awareness campaign in the worst-hit areas asking people to take precautionary measures.

Muzaffarpur centre of viral disease

Blistering heat and humidity are considered favourable for the virus. In 2021, 11 out of 51 AES-affected children admitted to the SKMCH had died. In 2019, altogether 164 children had died due to the disease in 
Muzaffarpur and its surrounding districts

