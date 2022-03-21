STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Early conclusion of comprehensive economic pact between India, Australia on the cards

"Our cooperation reflects our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," PM Modi added.

Published: 21st March 2022 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday attended the second India-Australia virtual summit. Both discussed their commitment towards strengthening bilateral trade, migration and mobility and education.

However, the much awaited Rs 1,500 crore investment package, which PM Morrison was expected to announce for India on Monday, didn’t happen. There is no clarity on why this did not happen as no joint statement was issued.

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrel had on Sunday indicated that this investment package, which would have been the largest ever by Australia for India, would be announced during the summit.

Unlike PM Modi who shared many tweets about the summit, the Australian PM didn’t share any.

ALSO READ: 29 antiquities repatriated to India by Australia: Government

Meanwhile, the early conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) is on the cards.

"The CECA between India and Australia is soon to be concluded," said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

"Trade and investment, defence and security, education and innovation, science and technology -- in all these sectors we have very close cooperation. CECA is crucial for our economic relations, economic revival and economic security," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also said India and Australia were collaborating well as part of the Quad.
 
"Our cooperation reflects our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," PM Modi added.

This was the second India-Australia virtual summit. The first one was held in June 2020.

Meanwhile 29 antiquities — consisting of sculptures and paintings executed in a variety of materials — have been repatriated from Australia to India. These artefacts belong to six broad categories including the themes of ‘Shiva and his disciples,' ‘Worshipping Shakti,' ‘Lord Vishnu and his forms,' Jain tradition, portraits and decorative objects.

PM Morrison talked about the threat of increasing change in the Indo-Pacific region, in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He also said that Russia needed to be held accountable.

"We are obviously distressed at the terrible situation in Europe though our focus is very much on the Indo-Pacific," PM Morrison said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India-Australia Scott Morrison CECA
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp