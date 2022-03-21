'The Kashmir Files' makers should create film on killings of Muslims: MP IAS officer kicks up row

By PTI

BHOPAL: An IAS officer in Madhya Pradesh has urged the makers of 'The Kashmir Files' to also make a film on the "killings of a large number of Muslims across several states" in India and said members of this minority community are "not insects, but citizens of the country", evoking a sharp reply from state minister Vishwas Sarang who said the officer's tweets are "firqaparast" (sectarian) and he should be removed from his post of the deputy secretary.

The officer, Niyaz Khan, also appealed to the film producer to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children's education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir.

As his tweets became viral, film director Vivek Agnihotri sought an appointment with Khan for "exchanging ideas".

"Kashmir File shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of Large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of the country," said Khan, who is deputy secretary with MP Public Works Department.

The 50-year-old officer also said that he was planning to write a book to show the "massacre of Muslims" so that a movie like 'The Kashmir Files' could be produced by someone to bring the "pain and suffering of minorities" before Indians.

"Income of Kashmir Files reached 150 crore. Great. People have given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins' feelings. I would respect film producer to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children's education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir. It will be a great charity," Khan said in another tweet.

Replying to Khan, Agnihotri said he will visit Bhopal on March 25.

"Sir Niyaz Khan Sahab, I am coming to Bhopal on March 25. Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas, how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer," Agnihotri tweeted.

Speaking to reporters, Medical Education Minister Sarang said Niyaz Khan is talking about "firqaparasti" (sectarianism) and that he would write a letter against the officer to the Personnel Department.

"He has no right. The way he has started issuing statements and started a Twitter war, this is against the service rules," Sarang said.

"He (Khan) is holding an administrative post. He should have known his boundaries. This is against the service rule. I will write a letter against Khan to the Personnel Department," the minister said.

He said a case of misconduct should be taken up against the IAS officer and he should be removed from his post.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, 'The Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The film, which was released on March 11, has sparked a debate among political parties.

Several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have exempted the film from entertainment tax.