After UP's 'Bulldozer Baba', MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan dons role of 'Bulldozer Mama'

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: After the recent assembly poll success of 'Bulldozer Baba' (Yogi Adityanath) in UP, CM of adjoining MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan has donned the role of 'Bulldozer Mama'.

While hoardings and posters bearing the pictures of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as 'Bulldozer Mama' were put up by his supporters, including local BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma in Bhopal, around 150 km away in Khamaria village of Raisen district, the CM himself announced to accelerate his bulldozing plans against goons and mafia.

Addressing the tribals in Khamaria village after meeting the bereaved family of Raju Adivasi (who was killed in Muslims-Tribals clash on March 18 evening), Chouhan said, "all goons and criminals in MP just hear this clearly, if you dare to put your hand on the poor and helpless, then I'll ensure that your houses are uprooted and flattened with bulldozers."

"When I became the CM (in 2005), I had decided that either I will stay in MP or the dacoits will stay in the ravines of Chambal. Not even a single dacoit is left in the state now. Now it's the time for the bulldozer to be in action against all goons and anti-social elements who are targeting the poor, helpless and women. The bulldozer has already been in action against such elements in Raisen, Seoni, Shahdol, Sheopur and Jaora, the bulldozing of houses of goons and anti-socials will continue. I'll ensure that the existence of goons and criminals end in MP," declared Chouhan on Tuesday.

Lashing out at the opposition Congress and its state president Kamal Nath over politicising the recent clash between Muslims and tribals in Khamaria (Raisen), "we all are sad over your irreparable loss, but some others are playing politics over the death of poor by just tweeting over the issue. Let them continue tweeting as they are never among the people on the ground. I'm repeating again, all goons and anti-socials hear it clearly, this is not the Congress or Kamal Nath regime. It's my government, Mama's bulldozer will not stop, till the goons and anti-social elements who trouble the poor and helpless aren't buried."

He also directed the local police force and forest department staff to carry out house to house searches of all those accused in the March 18 evening incident which led to young tribal Raju Adivasi's killing.

While handing over a Rs 5 lakh cheque as compensation to Raju's widow, the CM announced that two houses (one for Raju's father and another for his brother) will be built for which money has already been released. "Also, the little ones (son and daughter) of Raju will get Rs 2,000 monthly till they become majors," the CM announced.

Importantly, each of the 38 people who were hurt in the clash (over a small argument on March 18 evening) will get Rs 50,000 from the state government as relief, while three critically injured tribals have been sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each.

According to the MP government's official statement, in the last two years of the present regime, major bulldozing action has been initiated against massive encroachments of 29 goons, mafia and anti-social elements in at least 18 districts.

Recently, houses and properties of men accused of the murder of tribals, gang rape and killing of girls have been bulldozed in Raisen, Shahdol, Seoni and Sheopur districts.

The opposition Congress, meanwhile, slammed the move, accusing the BJP government of indulging in theatrics to avoid accountability. Congress state spokesperson KK Mishra said, "BJP is ruling for the past 15 years, still they are misleading people in the name of bulldozers. The government should do something to prevent these heinous crimes that are being committed against women and children every day. I feel Mama is now treading the path of Yogi (Adityanath) to save himself."

