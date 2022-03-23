STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh government to issue notice to IAS officer Niyaz Khan over post on 'The Kashmir Files'

Khan had appealed to 'The Kashmir Files' producer to transfer all earnings from the movie for the education of the children of Kashmiri Pandits and construction of homes for them in Kashmir.

Published: 23rd March 2022 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

IAS officer Niyaz Khan (L) and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra

IAS officer Niyaz Khan (L) and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo| Twitter and PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government will issue a notice to IAS officer Niyaz Khan, who had posted controversial tweets on the recently released movie "The Kashmir Files", state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday.

In one of the tweets, Khan, who is deputy secretary with the MP Public Works Department, had last week urged makers of "The Kashmir Files" to also make a film on the "killings of large number of Muslims across several states" in India, and said members of this minority community are "not insects, but citizens of the country".

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mishra said, "I have seen Khan's tweets. This is a serious issue...he is crossing and violating the lakshman rekha (limit) set for (government) officials...the state government will issue a show-cause notice to him and seek his reply."

Khan had also said that he was planning to write a book highlighting the "massacre of Muslims" so that a movie like "The Kashmir Files" could be produced by someone to bring the "pain and suffering of minorities" before Indians.

Later, had also appealed to "The Kashmir Files" producer to transfer all earnings from the movie for the education of the children of Kashmiri Pandits and construction of homes for them in Kashmir. After his tweets became viral, the film's director, Vivek Agnihotri, had sought an appointment with Khan for "exchanging ideas".

Later, state Medical Education Minister Sarang had said he was going to write a letter against Khan to the personnel department, alleging that the IAS officer was talking about "firqaparasti" (sectarianism). Produced by Zee Studios, "The Kashmir Files" depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The film, which was released on March 11, has sparked a debate among political parties. Several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have exempted the film from entertainment tax.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niyaz Khan Narottam Mishra The Kashmir Files Madhya Pradesh government IAS officer
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp