Birbhum killings: Mamata reaches Bogtui village, speaks with kin of deceased

Financial aid of Rs 2 lakhs will be given for reconstructing affected houses, Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those killed. Families of the 10 people who died in fire will be given a job and Rs 5 lakhs.

Published: 24th March 2022 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets the kin of those killed in Birbhum violence in Bagtui village, Rampurhat, on Thursday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA/RAMPURHAT: Taking a tough stance, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said suspects of the Rampurhat killings will have to be hunted down and arrested unless they surrender, and asserted that police would ensure the strictest punishment for the culprits.

Banerjee, who landed at a helipad near Bogtui village where 8 people were burnt alive early on Tuesday, also promised permanent government jobs to members of the 10 affected families.

"Police will ensure strictest punishment is handed out to culprits responsible for the Rampurhat carnage. The case filed before the court should be water-tight," she said.

The chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the victims, and Rs 2 lakh each for rebuilding the damaged houses. Those injured will be provided Rs 50,000 each, she added.

ALSO READ: Birbhum killings: Congress delegation prevented from entering Bogtui village ahead of Mamata's visit

"Police has been ordered to throw a dragnet to unearth secret caches of illicit firearms and bombs across Bengal," Banerjee said.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen huts were set ablaze in Birbhum district early Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official.

