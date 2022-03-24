STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan manipulator of an irrelevant Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, says MEA

India has objected to Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir, comparisons to Syria and Palestine and also to China's Foreign Minister saying India has been fighting an armed rebellion in Kashmir.

Published: 24th March 2022 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has taken a stern view of the resolutions passed in the recent meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad and labelled them as irrelevant.

"The statements and resolutions adopted at the meeting demonstrate both the irrelevance of the OIC as a body and the role of Pakistan as its manipulator," said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

EDITORIAL | Endgame for Imran in Pakistan's power establishment

"References have been made to India that are based on falsehoods and misrepresentation. The absurdity of this body commenting on the treatment of minorities, that too at the instance of a serial violator of human rights like Pakistan, is so evident," Bagchi said, adding that nations and governments that associate themselves with such exercises should realise the impact it has on their reputation.

India also came down heavily on China saying that they share the same hope as OIC on Kashmir.

"We reject the uncalled reference to India by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the Opening Ceremony of OIC.  Matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of India. Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from public judgement on their internal issues," MEA has said.

