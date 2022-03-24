Silverline protest: UDF MPs roughed up by Delhi police near Parliament

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF MPs who protested against the Silverline semi high speed rail project were roughed up by the Delhi Police when they led a protest march against the project from Vijay Chowk to Parliament, ahead of the Parliament session.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden was reportedly slapped. Benny Behanan was pushed by the police, while K Muraleedharan, TN Prathapan and Dean Kuriakose were also roughed up. Even the woman MP from Alathur Ramya Haridas was heckled.

ALSO READ: CM Pinarayi meets PM, seeks nod from Centre for SilverLine Project

The police atrocity happened minutes before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament. Hibi Eden and Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony had given notice for an adjournment motion in the House.

Later, when the MPs raised the issue on the floor of the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla asked them to give a wriiten complaint. Kollam MP NK Premachandran questioned the police action towards the MPs. The UDF MPs will later meet the Speaker in his chamber.