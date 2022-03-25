STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi cabinet 2.0 drops 24 ministers, inducts fresh faces

Among those who have not been made ministers are Mohsin Raza, Jai Prakash Nishad, Ram Naresh Agnihotri, Ashok Kataria, Jai Prakash Nishad, and Ramapati Shastri.

Published: 25th March 2022 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2.0 made space for fresh faces by dropping as many as 24 ministers from the first term of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

The Ministers who failed to find places in the second term of the BJP government in the state included Dinesh Sharma, Satish Mahana, Ashutosh Tandon, Shrikant Sharma, Siddharth Nath Singh, and others.

The BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath for his second consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 52 ministers, including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, were sworn in on Friday.

ALSO READ : Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM; Maurya, Pathak to be deputy CMs

Among those who have not been made ministers are Mohsin Raza, Jai Prakash Nishad, Ram Naresh Agnihotri, Ashok Kataria, Jai Prakash Nishad, and Ramapati Shastri.

Neelkanth Tiwari from Varanasi, who was Minister of State with independent charge last time, is also missing from the list of ministers.

Neelkanth held departments like charitable work and tourism. PM Modi's dream project Kashi Vishwanath corridor was built under his supervision. Vishwanath Temple corridor comes in the southern Varanasi city from where Neelkanth Tiwari is the MLA.

Dinesh Sharma, who previously served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has been dropped from the Yogi cabinet. In his place, Brajesh Pathak along with Keshav Prasad Maurya were sworn in as Deputy CMs.

ALSO READ: Air of festivity at Yogi's oath-taking ceremony venue

On the other hand, the BJP MLA from Mathura as well as Energy Minister in the first term, Shrikant Sharma, also did not find a place in the Yogi Cabinet. Sharma had defeated Congress' Pradeep Mathur by a massive margin of 1,09,803 votes in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In addition, Satish Mahana who previously served as Infrastructure and Industrial Development minister in Uttar Pradesh has also been dropped from the new Cabinet in the state.

The BJP won 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh with its allies in the state in the recently held Assembly elections. The Chief Minister is expected to carry the momentum of the party's electoral victory to fulfil the poll promises and give a further push for the development of the state in his second term.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adithyanath
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp