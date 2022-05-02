'Time to go to the Real Masters': Prashant Kishor's cryptic tweet sets political speculation abuzz

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: A cryptic tweet of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, just a week after he declined not to be with Congress, on Monday morning set speculations abuzz in the political corridors right from Patna to New Delhi over his next move.

Kishor reached Patna on Sunday with a message to the political world to start a new "swarajya" (people governance).

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted: "My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10 yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to 'Jan Suraaj' - Peoples Good Governance. Shuruat Bihar se".

The announcement made many politicians turn speculative across northern India especially Bihar and West Bengal.

While some said the Kishor may make his second homecoming in the JDU to lead the party ahead of the 2024 general elections, others speculated that he may announce to lead the Trinamool Congress in Bihar. A bunch of politicians also guessed that he may start a fresh beginning from Bihar.

Sources close to Kishor refused to comment on the issue when asked about hiss possible move amid speculations of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's projection for NDA presidential candidate and floating of a new political front by Kishor.

"One has to wait for Kishor's next move as he nurtures a higher ambition in politics than PM Narendra Modi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal", remarked a political observer, adding that when "'visions, wisdoms and ground' touch with people vanished in a party, PK is remembered".