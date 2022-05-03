STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar denies any link to Prashant Kishor's cryptic tweet

JDU spokesperson Arvind Nishad said that it was unknown what Kishor would do in Bihar now as he left doing something for the state after initiating some steps.

Published: 03rd May 2022

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor (L) and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor (L) and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Photo| PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Political strategist Prashant Kishor's hint at plunging into active politics and floating a new political party has been greeted by sharp reactions from various political parties in Bihar. While ruling BJP apprehended that he may end up as a 'vote katwa' (vote cutter) in elections, JDU, sought to downplay the issue.

When asked to comment on Prashant Kishor's decision, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said, "I have nothing to do with that." Political observers are surprised over Nitish's silence on the issue.

However,  Kishor, better known as PK, will open his cards on May 5 in Patna, a source close to the ace poll strategist told The New Indian Express on Monday, barely a few hours after PK's tweet about his ambition to launch his political journey from Bihar, his native state. He is camping in Patna since Sunday.

Kishor, in his cryptic Twitter message, said: "My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10 yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to 'Jan Suraaj' - Peoples Good Governance. Shuruat Bihar se".

In his tweet, Kishor also revealed that he would start his new journey from Bihar. BJP national general secretary of party's OBC front and state spokesperson Nikhil Anand alleged, "PK is a political broker (middleman) and his new party will be his new political shop as he provides various types of services to political parties and their leaders by accepting money from them."

"It appears that some political parties and their leaders have prompted PK to launch his own party so that he can play the role of 'vote cutter' in elections and help them achieve their political ambitions. PK is going to build his identity as a political stepney or 'safety valve'," Nikhil Anand alleged.

JDU spokesperson Arvind Nishad said that it was unknown what Kishor would do in Bihar now as he left doing something for the state after initiating some steps. "Launching a new political party will not have any bearing on the Nitish Kumar government as it would complete its full five-year term," he said.

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said his party would not have any impact if PK ever floated a new political front as the RJD had already a bright and young leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. "When people have accepted Tejashwi's leadership, what difference PK would be able to bring," Tiwari said.

However, it is expected that PK is not going to launch his party soon as he is only going to start his 'Jan Suraj' programme so that he can have 'direct interaction' with the people of the state.

A political analyst said that PK is a firm believer in the mass contact programme as he did during 2015 assembly elections in the state when both JDU and RJD contested together. It is his suggestion that Nitish Kumar undertook a journey across the state and meet people ahead of the 2015 assembly polls.

PK had suggested the leaders of the two major Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan partners to hold small meetings during election campaign, which met with grand success.

