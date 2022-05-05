STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar, Telangana on May 30: Election Commission

Bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats -- one each from Bihar and Telangana -- will be held on May 30, the Election Commission said.

Published: 05th May 2022 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha.

A view of the Rajya Sabha. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats -- one each from Bihar and Telangana -- will be held on May 30, the Election Commission (EC) said on Thursday.

The Bihar seat fell vacant on December 27, 2021 following the death of JD(U) member Mahendra Prasad.

His term was to otherwise end on April 2, 2024.

The bypoll to the Telangana seat was necessitated following the resignation of TRS member Banda Prakash on December 4, 2021.

His term also was to end on April 2, 2024.

As per the established practice, counting of votes will take place an hour after the polling is over at 4 pm.

The notification for both the bypolls will be issued on May 12, the EC said in a statement.

